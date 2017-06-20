June 20, 2017

Share Facebook

Now that the hot weather is upon all of us, the loss of minerals while perspiring is higher than any time during the year. As cyclists, both Steve and I know the importance of keeping certain minerals in the body to keep from cramping and to reduce pain while increasing performance. Two of the most important minerals are potassium and magnesium, and regardless of how much potassium you try to consume, the absorption will not occur without magnesium. Many of us who ride consume 800mg of Magnesium Oxide each day to keep our levels up.

When Steve was at AACE, he caught up with Dr. Fernando Guerrero from the Mexican Social Security Research Department to discuss his research and presentation on the use of magnesium to improve glucose levels and prevent type 2 diabetes, and even got a couple of pointers on how to improve performance. Click here to see what he has to say.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief