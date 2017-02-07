Video: Israel Hodish, MD, PhD

Share Facebook

Dr. Israel Hodish talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at the 2016 ADA Meeting about his ADA presentation on the outcome of patients using insulin and why insulin therapy doesn’t work.

Dr. Israel Hodish, MD, PhD is an endocrinologist and assistant professor of Internal Medicine at Michigan University. He is actively involved in translational and clinical research in diabetes, with a focus on type 2 diabetes management and technology transfer. He is a principal investigator in several clinical trials.

To view the transcript of this video, click here.