Video: Dr. Richard Bergenstal

In this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Richard Bergenstal talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed about the technology in the artificial pancreas, the new Abbott Libre CGMS, and the possible diabetes cure.

Dr. Richard Bergenstal is a research clinician at International Diabetes Center (IDC) in Minnesota. In his work with patients participating in research studies related to type 1 and type 2 diabetes and new diabetes technology, Dr. Bergenstal is translating new research findings into improvements in diabetes care and finding that the best approach to improve care is by working as a team and focusing on the needs of each patient.

For the full transcript of this video, click here.