Video: Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick Full Interview

Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed at the 2016 AACE Meeting about the role of nutrition and lifestyle as a preventative method in treating diabetes.

Dr. Jeffrey Mechanick, MD, FACP, FACE, FNLA is the Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of Metabolic Support in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY. Dr. Mechanick was chosen president of the American College of Endocrinology (ACE) in May 2016, an office he will hold for one year. His current research interests are in nutrition and metabolic support, lifestyle and obesity medicine, and network analysis of complex systems.

A full transcript of the entire video is available here.

To view this video in segments:

Part 1: Nutrition and Lifestyle

Part 2: Effective Diet Discussions

Part 3: Simplifying Aspects of Diabetes Care

Part 4: Influx of Prediabetes Patients

Part 5: Tips to Alter Lifestyle

Part 6: Bariatric Surgery and Obesity Treatment

Part 7: Government Assistance

Part 8: Joint A1C Recommendations

Part 9: Determining Best Treatment