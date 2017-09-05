Three Patients, Three Solutions

Share Facebook

I have had several patients who did well at first with their GLP-1 agonists.

Patient 1: Man, 46 years of age, used liraglutide 3mg daily for obesity.

Patients 2 & 3: 2 women in their 60s were using liraglutide for type 2 diabetes & weight.

Patient 1: Reported a good response to the liraglutide. Was titrating up. Reported a red hard area at the site. Sent me a picture. I asked if he switched sites. He said no. He reported that it did not start looking like that until he went up to the 1.8mg dose. I recommended he skip that site and instructed him about site rotation. No further complaints or skin problems.

Patients 2 & 3. Patients were rotating sites. They each complained of the areas being red and itchy, as if they were insect bites.

For both I recommended they change brand of pen needles.

Patient 2 did well. No further skin issues.

Patient 3 continued to have local reaction. We changed her to exenatide. No further issues. We later switched her over to dulaglitide. No further issues.

Disasters averted on all three-they were able to continue with a treatment that was helping them.

Lessons learned:

Always teach patients to rotate sites when teaching the use of any injectable medication except when not appropriate.

Always look at sites when patient visits.

If patient seems to be having a site reaction-check that they are rotating sites. If not, teach them how to rotate sites.

If patient seems to be having a site reaction, but is responding well to the treatment, change needle brands and the pen itself to see if this helps. If not, and if appropriate-switch GLP-1 to see if patient tolerates that. And, BTW-if patient has reaction to dulaglutide, wait until one week from last injection before making the switch.

