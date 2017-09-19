Sood & Messer Part 5, Methodology of Diabetic Treatment

Share Facebook

Drs. Sood and Meeser talk with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about the treatment methods that have brought them the most success for their patients.

Dr. Minisha Sood is an endocrinologist, assistant professor at Hofstra School of Medicine and a 2017 recipient of the Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine Award. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, and polycystic ovary syndrome. Also the 2017 recipient of the Castle Connolly Exceptional Women in Medicine Award, Dr. Caroline Messer is a clinical assistant professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and an assistant professor at Hofstra School of Medicine. Dr. Messer is actively engaged in clinical research and is a frequent guest lecturer to other physicians on topics such as thyroid disease, osteoporosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, and diabetes.

