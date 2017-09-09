Sept. 9, 2017

Share Facebook

This week we have a great feature from David Kliff on what is the newest and greatest for diabetes care, and what some of the problems will be. But I would rather look at a couple of old school products that we should be more aggressive with.

The first is metformin and the idea of using this product for prediabetes. There are clinicians who do take advantage of metformin, but many more have no idea of why. Check out item number one to find out why our staff feels that most PCP’s don’t know enough about prediabetes.

The other old school product is glucose monitoring strips, and why insurers should pay for them — and how this inexpensive product can make such a difference in diabetes patients, especially those with type one.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief