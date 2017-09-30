Sept. 30, 2017

Share Facebook

This week there was a lot of press about Abbott getting approval for their CGMS, the Libre Flash System (see item #5). The best part about this approval is the hope that there will be be more competition among the manufacturers, lower prices and increased third party coverage.

This would be good based on the information we have in Item #1, where we share data on another study that shows that intensive control of blood glucose levels and other health markers benefits people with type 2 diabetes more than standard care.

In the past the risk of hypoglycemia has been a limiting factor in achieving intensive control; however, recent studies have shown a decrease in this adverse event when the patient has been using a CGM on a regular basis.

