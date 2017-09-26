Sept. 26, 2017

Share Facebook

Over the past year, we have been following Team Novo Nordisk, the professional cycling team, as they travel the world and remind all of us that diabetes is not a disease that you cannot overcome. You can imagine that the cost of sponsoring a UCI team is very high. As an example, two of the teams that participated in the Tour de France have lost their sponsorship for the 2018 season.

This is why we at Diabetes in Control are pleased to let you know that Novo Nordisk has decided to sponsor the team for an additional two years. This commitment means that the team can continue their dream to race in the Tour de France.



Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief