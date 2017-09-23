Sept. 23, 2017

Share Facebook

It is kind of funny that just a little over 4 years ago the idea that the kidneys had anything to do with causing diabetes was not in the realm of medical practice. “Way back” then only the opposite was imagined: that diabetes affected the kidneys.

Then Invokana was introduced and the kidney’s effect on diabetes became real. The use of SGLT-2 inhibitors joined DPP-4 inhibitors as the new darlings of the oral medication diabetes world.

Over these past 4 years the SGLT-2’s have also been shown to have cardiovascular protectivity, as well as blood pressure lowering and weight loss. This week we have a great study from Cardiovascular Diabetology conducted by Anthem, Inc. and HealthCore that shows the value of using this class of drugs for their ability to decrease cardiac incidents as well as decreasing hospitalization.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief