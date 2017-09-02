Sept. 2, 2017

Share Facebook

About 5 months ago, we got a new couch and it is really comfortable. One end has a chaise lounge and it is great for watching Amazon Prime. I love to come in, make a nice cappuccino, and lie back and watch my current binge series “Covert Affairs.” Then suddenly I am ready for bed and I have watched 4 episodes. This sitting on the couch has taken its toll as I started noticing my back hurting when I would ride. After a quick trip to the physical therapist, he told me to get off the couch and either stand or rock on a Pilates ball. Technology has made a lot of great things, but increasing the time we sit on the sofa is not one of them. This week, our activity guru, Dr. Sheri Colberg, shares real data and facts that will back up what I am saying.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief