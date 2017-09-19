Sept. 19, 2017

Share Facebook

On most Saturday mornings I go out at 8 AM with our local bike club for a 30 to 40 mile ride. I usually wake up about 6 AM, and will turn on my local NPR station and tune into the People’s Pharmacy. Joe and Terry Graedon have been hosting the show for more years than Steve and I have spent at Diabetes in Control. They provide real information on a multitude of topics concerning health, and not only do they talk about drugs, they also include many natural remedies. One of the things that makes their program unique, is the researchers and medical professionals that help them explain disease states, and complementary therapies.

Last week they had Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, FAHA, Associate Professor of Nutritional Medicine at Columbia

University, join them to discuss the new AHA Scientific guidelines on meal timing and how it affects many things including cholesterol. During the chat she spoke about using medications to lower LDL and how foods that were previously taboo are now acceptable. This ties in perfectly with this week’s Clinical Gem on Lipid and Lipoprotein Metabolism, Hypolipidemic Agents, and Therapeutic Goals.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief