Sept. 16, 2017

There always seems to be a resistance to using newer drugs in combination. Prescribers have never had a problem using metformin in combination with almost any other diabetes medication. Often you will see metformin, basal insulin, and a new drug used, but there has not been a lot of mixing of newer drugs like GLP-1 analogs, DPP4 inhibitors, and SGLT-2 inhibitors.

I am not sure if it is a cost thing or the hassle of having to do more than one prior auth, but it makes logical sense that we need to mix these newer drugs more. This week, we have a feature from the EASD meeting prepared by a longtime friend, Dr. Juan Frias, looking at the additive benefits of using GLP-1 analogs with SGLT-2 inhibitors.

We also can see great research from EASD on the use of a combo SGLT-1, SGLT-2 inhibitor, and the benefits for both type one and type two patients. And finally, if cost is a concern, we have a feature from the University of Naples, Italy, showing why pioglitazone can be a safe and effective medication for many patients.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief