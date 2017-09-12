Sept. 12, 2017

Share Facebook

I am sitting on my front porch after cleaning up from Hurricane Irma. We do not yet have electricity, but thanks to modern technology I can text, talk, and send emails. As we were helping our neighbor put their fence back up, I got a call from an older patient worried about their insulin and if they should not use their pen because the refrigerator was off. I advised them of the ability to keep a pen outside the refrigerator after it was opened. This simple question reminded me that everyone should have a plan for disasters, and this week we are reminded by our Medical Editor, Joy Pape, how we can all help others when disaster strikes.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief