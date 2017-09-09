Resources for People Affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Share Facebook

The American Diabetes Association is working to help patients with diabetes and diabetes caregivers who have been affected by Hurricanes Harvey or Irma.

Convened by the American Diabetes Association, a partnership of seven leading diabetes care and research organizations have formed the Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition to help provide critical diabetes supplies and support.

Visit diabetes.org/hurricanerelief for information on the latest shelter locations; information for people with diabetes and caregivers; information for emergency responders and relief personnel; how to donate unexpired and unopened diabetes supplies; and federal and state assistance resources.

The ADA Center for Information, 1-800-DIABETES has extended phone hours daily including the weekend. There’s also a new call center for physicians and health care providers to request diabetes supplies.