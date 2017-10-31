Osama Hamdy Part 5, The Future of Transcontinental Endocrinology

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In part 5, the conclusion of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Osama Hamdy talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about the coming ease of managing diabetes consistently no matter which country a person with diabetes lives in or visits.

Osama Hamdy. MD, PhD, FACE is co-author of The Diabetes Breakthrough with Dr. Sheri Colberg. the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program, at Joslin Clinic and Director of Inpatient Diabetes Management. He is a Clinical Investigator and attending Adult Endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

To view this interview in full, click here.

Steve Freed — What do you feel is the future of transcultural endocrinology?

Osama Hamdy — You know it is a very early stages, but I think it will be boom in the future. So, for example, we created a map across the globe, so you can go on the map and you can click on any country. And you can find diet plan and exercise plan in the map in that country which can help people. You know, if someone with diabetes traveled across the globe and that person is seeing another doctor that doctor can give them the prescription and the patient, as well, can know exactly what they can eat that can keep me in a healthy way.

Steve Freed — So one of my questions that I find very interesting is I always look to find what is a normal A1c value? if I could ask you if you went downstairs into the display room, and you got an A1C test and they handed you a little piece of paper, and on that piece of paper there’s a number. It’s actually a decimal place. If you can have any number that you wanted, regardless of your health, what would you like your number to be?

Osama Hamdy — This is a very interesting point. Diabetes diagnosis is different from diabetes risk. Diabetes risk is a continuum. A continuum mean if you have family history of diabetes, you are overweight, the chances for you to develop complications similar to what people with diabetes will develop is nearly the same. It doesn’t matter where your A1c is. We found very interesting that someone has family history of diabetes, just family history of diabetes, and overweight, that person has the same risk for heart problem like someone who has diabetes. Personally I think if you get the A1c and it is a 5.7, it’s a normal number, it’s a right number, but again it is a continuum and you can see the A1c within that concept of complications and family history and genetics.

Steve Freed –Well I want to thank you for your time. I think what you had to say is very interesting and please have a great trip while you’re here.

Osama Hamdy — Steve, thank you so much and thank you again for this wonderful interview.

To view other segments in this video series:

Part 1: Cultural Issues When Treating Diabetes

Part 2: Diabetes Patients with Different Cultural Habits

Part 3: Ramadan Fasting with Diabetes

Part 4: Fasting with Diabetes