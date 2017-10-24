Osama Hamdy Part 4, Fasting with Diabetes

Share Facebook

In Part 4 of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Osama Hamdy talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about how to safely fast to benefit weight loss and how to eat for maximum satiety.

Osama Hamdy. MD, PhD, FACE is co-author of The Diabetes Breakthrough with Dr. Sheri Colberg. the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program, at Joslin Clinic and Director of Inpatient Diabetes Management. He is a Clinical Investigator and attending Adult Endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Transcript of this video segment:

Steve Freed: Fasting is kind of a unique concept when it comes to controlling diabetes for people that just want to lose weight. How can you use fasting safely for people who want to lose weight without reducing their calorie intake?

Osama Hamdy: You know fasting is efficient in weight loss and in reality, if you look to studies done in non-diabetic healthy people, they found they lose on average between 2-4 lbs just by practicing the same fasting that many Muslim people do. The only safety point here is that they must drink water or fluids, which protect them from dehydration. Fasting in general will deplete the body of fat and we know that one measured reason for diabetes is the fat in the liver. The liver is often resisting insulin because of the fat. When when people start to fast, fat goes down. When fat levels in the liver go down it improves diabetes significantly and helps those people lose a significant amount of weight.

Steve Freed: Do you ever recommend fasting for a type 2 patient who’s not on insulin?

Osama Hamdy: You know if you are not on insulin then with some adjustment of diabetes medication, you can fast safely. People usually ask me, “Dr. Hamdy, can you give us a diet that we can eat in the early time of the day before sunrise that will last us all day long?” Most people don’t know that if you eat protein or fat very early in the morning, it will keep you satisfied and keep the blood glucose steady for a very long time. For example in the morning, you can eat eggs, cheese, or even smoked salmon, and this combination of fat and protein will actually last for 6-7 hours in your body.

