Osama Hamdy Part 3, Ramadan Fasting with Diabetes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In Part 3 of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Osama Hamdy talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about his type 1- and type 2-specific recommendations when fasting for Ramadan.

Osama Hamdy. MD, PhD, FACE is co-author of The Diabetes Breakthrough with Dr. Sheri Colberg. the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program, at Joslin Clinic and Director of Inpatient Diabetes Management. He is a Clinical Investigator and attending Adult Endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

To view other segments in this video series:

Part 1: Cultural Issues When Treating Diabetes

Part 2: Diabetes Patients with Different Cultural Habits