Osama Hamdy Part 2, Diabetes Patients with Different Cultural Habits

In Part 2 of this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Osama Hamdy talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about ways to work within cultural traditions to improve nutrition and eating habits thus affecting diabetes management.

Osama Hamdy. MD, PhD, FACE is co-author of The Diabetes Breakthrough with Dr. Sheri Colberg. the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program, at Joslin Clinic and Director of Inpatient Diabetes Management. He is a Clinical Investigator and attending Adult Endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

