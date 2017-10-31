Osama Hamdy Full Interview

In this Exclusive Interview, Dr. Osama Hamdy talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during the AACE 2017 convention in Austin, Texas about the importance of understanding and working with various cultural traditions in managing diabetes anywhere in the world.
Osama Hamdy. MD, PhD, FACE is co-author of The Diabetes Breakthrough with Dr. Sheri Colberg. the Medical Director of the Obesity Clinical Program, at Joslin Clinic and Director of Inpatient Diabetes Management. He is a Clinical Investigator and attending Adult Endocrinologist at Joslin Diabetes Center and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
To view this video in segments:
Part 1: Cultural Issues When Treating Diabetes
Part 2: Diabetes Patients with Different Cultural Habits
Part 3: Ramadan Fasting with Diabetes
Part 4: Fasting with Diabetes
Part 5: The Future of Transcontinental Endocrinology