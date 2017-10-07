Oct. 7, 2017

Share Facebook

I first got my CDE back in 2004. Before that I was the proud holder of a certificate from the Lifescan Pharmacist Diabetes education program that they were offering to us in Milpitas, CA. After I became a CDE, I desperately wanted to become a pump trainer. I talked to every company, but the idea of a pharmacist doing pump trainings was rarely ever done. Finally, a sales person from Disetronic gave me a chance and that began my career of training patients. My logic for doing this was based on the idea that the “pharmacist is the drug expert.” Over the years, I trained for Disetronic as well as Medtronic, Animas, Omnipod, Deltec.

I always loved the Deltec pump for its ease of use and the way cool infusion sets that they had. Business was good, but it appeared to me that Smiths, their parent company, was more interested in developing airport security systems than diabetes products, and although business was increasing, in 2009 they decided to exit the market.

Now eight years later, another major pump company has thrown in the towel. Animas announced that they were closing down their insulin pump business and it appears that Medtronic will reap the benefits. Please check out the special press release to learn about the shut down.

Of special note to any of our readers in the Anchorage, Alaska, area, our Publisher, Steve Freed, will be presenting to over 200 medical professionals on Tuesday Oct. 10th on new drugs and technology that is changing the way we manage and treat diabetes and prediabetes, at the 33rd Annual Alaska Native Diabetes Conference.

