Oct. 28, 2017

The use of GLP-1 agonists just got easier. For the past couple of years, if your patient’s formulary paid for Trulicity, they had an easy time administering their dose. Adherence was improved because no mixing was necessary and you didn’t have to stare at the needle. Now Bydureon joins the easy-to-use team with their BCise pen, which requires no mixing. The added benefit of this formulation is that it is as effective as the twice-a-day formulation.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief