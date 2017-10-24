Oct. 24, 2017

Share Facebook

It is not unusual for many of us to begin to take things about diabetes for granted and forget to share some information with our patients. After showing many people how to use an insulin pen, medical professionals often will forget little things like taking the cap off of the needle and the like. This same problem occurs when patients with diabetes are responsible for siblings or children who often have diabetes.

This week’s Disaster Averted looks at what can happen when a parent assumes that their child is as knowledgeable as they are.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief