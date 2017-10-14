Oct. 14, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

When I made the move from retail pharmacist to diabetes educator I had the opportunity to spend more time with patients and clinicians. Often the prescribers would express their frustration because they would constantly add on more medications with no improvement in results. Whenever I heard this frustration I would immediately call the pharmacy and ask when was the last time the patient filled their current medication. Most often I heard that it had been at least double the amount of time the medication should have lasted, and in many cases the first fill had never been picked up.

These prescribers got in the habit of having their staff call the pharmacy to check, and it was always a lot of fun to listen to a patient tell you how adherent they were to a medication they had never picked up.

Now that I manage a pharmacy program for a Pharma company I am laser focused on adherence, and this week our LECOM PharmD candidate Fabio Rodriguez put together a great article on just how this lack of adherence makes a difference. My professional advice on this problem is to try to get your patients to use an independent pharmacy as adherence is typically much higher.





*****************************

We can make a difference!

*****************************

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief