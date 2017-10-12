Oct 12, 2017

Share Facebook

When we talk about children and young adults and type 1 diabetes, we often put most of our focus on preventing hypoglycemia. This is likely the one symptom of diabetes that keeps many patients and their parents from reaching the prescribed target. Part of this occurs because of the child’s irregular or disordered eating habits and their on again, off again activity and changes that occur as they get older.

This week in our first Pediatric Diabetes special issue, we bring you help you can share with your patients and parents, and look at how genetic testing may prevent your newborn from suffering DKA.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief