Oct. 10, 2017

daveFor years, we have pretty much put every patient with diabetes on a statin. In fact, HEDIS guidelines mandate that Medicare patients have to be on a statin in order for a plan to get a 5-star rating. But we all know the potential dangers that we expose patients to when we put them on a statin. Now there is a new class of drugs — PCSK9 Inhibitors —  that have great promise but are very expensive. If you are looking for other alternatives, you will likely want to check out this week’s Clinical Text as the authors discuss other possible treatments.

Dave Joffe

