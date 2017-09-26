Novo Nordisk to Continue Cycling Team Sponsorship

Share Facebook

ATLANTA, Ga., September 26, 2017 — Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, renewed its partnership with Team Novo Nordisk for an additional two years, extending the company’s commitment to the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team to a total of seven years.

In December 2012, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk partnered with the professional cycling team Team Type 1 to create Team Novo Nordisk based on the shared goals to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes.

“We are thankful to Novo Nordisk for this ongoing opportunity and look forward to the future. Since our initial meetings with Novo Nordisk, we’ve approached this project with a long-term mindset because we must identify and develop athletes with type 1 diabetes to their fullest,” said Phil Southerland, co-founder & CEO of Team Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Mike Rulis said that Team Novo Nordisk is part of the Changing Diabetes initiative, Novo Nordisk’s global commitment to improve conditions for the 415 million people living with diabetes today and those at risk of developing diabetes.

With a title sponsorship secured through 2019, Southerland emphasized that growing and developing the team beyond the 2017 season has always been a clear objective.

“Securing sponsors in professional cycling is a challenge for every team. We feel fortunate and honored to have Novo Nordisk as a partner and appreciate its continued commitment to this world-class team of athletes,” said Southerland. ”Every day, we provide the diabetes community with heroes to look up to and show the 1.2 billion people around the world directly affected by diabetes what may be possible.”

Racing on the International Cycling Union (UCI) Professional Continental Tour, the team aims to increase awareness of diabetes with the world’s dedicated cycling fans while also bringing a new audience to cycling through the extensive diabetes community.

“Team Novo Nordisk will continue utilizing professional cycling as a platform to share its experiences and life stories to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes,” said Southerland. “Personally, my dream and goal is for this project to make it to the Tour de France where we will be able to reach an enormous audience and inspire them to live the healthiest life possible.”

About Team Novo Nordisk

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world’s first all-diabetes UCI Professional Continental cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to www.teamnovonordisk.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 90 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious chronic conditions: haemophilia, growth disorders and obesity. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 41,400 people in 77 countries and markets its products in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.