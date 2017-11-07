Nov. 7, 2017

Share Facebook

Our publisher got a chance to sit down with Dr Aaron Vinik at a recent AACE meeting. For those of you who have been following our publication for the past 18 years, you have seen Dr. Vinik’s name repeatedly. He was one of the first “legends in diabetes” to have faith in our fledgling publication. One of the first features we carried was the good doctor’s research with INGAP.

This week, he shared an update with Steve on INGAP and why the road to success is so hard. His information ties right into the fourth and final segment of this clinical text chapter on Metabolomics.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief