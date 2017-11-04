Nov. 4, 2017

Share Facebook

Over the years we have heard that there are more than two types of diabetes. In fact we have carried articles in the past stating that Alzheimer’s is really a form of diabetes. These monikers often disappear in a short time period and are forgotten.

This week we bring you a compelling discussion making a claim for diabetes type 3c, a disease associated with diagnosed and undiagnosed pancreatitis, and what you can do to identify which patients may have this designation in your practice.

We also have news of DIC Advisory Board member R. Keith Campbell being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Be sure to check it out and see why Keith is an inspiration for so many pharmacists and nurses.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief