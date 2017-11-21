Nov. 21, 2017

Share Facebook

Last month, Bill, a cycling friend of mine, asked if I knew a good physician in the area. He was from Maine and this was the winter that he and his spouse were making their move to Florida permanent. My first choice was my own physician as he is a cyclist and I had previously done education classes in his office. I gave him the physician’s phone number and let him know to get the last appointment before lunch so Doc Ed could spend extra time with him. It was a good thing he did, because while they were talking about electronic shifting, my pal mentioned a couple of things that led the physician to realize that Bill was suffering from gout. Although he had expressed concern over the symptoms before, his former caregivers told him he was likely dehydrated.

This is a good example of why every patient needs a different approach.

This week’s Disaster Averted looks at how changing your normal routine with a patient can make a big difference.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief