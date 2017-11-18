Nov. 18, 2017

Share Facebook

We lost one of our first board members last week when Dr. Keith Campbell, Pharmacist, CDE, Professor of Pharmacy at Washington State, passed away at the age of 76. Keith had recently been bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award from Washington State University. Keith will be missed by the thousands of diabetes professionals and pharmacists that he personally connected with.

As we look to our latest newsletter issue, there are many of us who have had our DNA analyzed by 23andMe. I happen to be one of those people. The results on my genetic background were what I thought they would be, and although I was secretly looking for some weird variant, the only thing that popped up was 0.1% Native American. I kind of filed this away, but I received some emails from them explaining how they were using the data they had amassed to identify subgroups of patients and possible diseases.

One of these was Alzheimer’s and for an extra fee they would tell you if you had a mutation that might lead to this or other diseases. I looked for some information online as to how they could do this but drew a blank. This week, we have a feature that answers my question.

Our intern, Jessica Quach, Doctor of Pharmacy Candidate 2018, GA-PCOM School of Pharmacy, prepared Item 5 for us to explain how your DNA test might indicate your likelihood of Alzheimer’s, and how you may be able to delay the onset.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief