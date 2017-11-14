Nov. 14, 2017: Remembering Keith Campbell

Share Facebook

When our publisher, Steve Freed, first got me involved in diabetes, I was not aware of any pharmacists actually taking care of patients. One of the first pharmacists that he mentioned to me and introduced me to was Dr. Keith Campbell. Keith was a CDE and professor of pharmacy at Washington State where he was recently bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As I was learning about diabetes, I would often reach out to Keith for answers to tough questions. Over the next 20 years, I spent many hours learning from Keith at conferences and continuing education programs.

One of my best days as a Diabetes Educator was when Keith invited me to speak at the Washington Association of Diabetes Educators meeting, and he attended the program.

Many of you know that Keith had type one diabetes and was one of just a handful of patients to get the ADA’s 50-year medal. He was the first pharmacist elected to the American Diabetes Association board of directors, was one of the 17 founding members of the American Association of Diabetes Educators, and he was also on the Diabetes in Control Advisory Board.

Keith passed away on November 11 in his sleep; he was 76. The world of diabetes has lost an elder statesman and I have lost a good friend and colleague.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief