Nov. 11, 2017

Have you ever told your child to do something right one time, and then they did it correctly forever? If you are like most of us, that never happens. Yet this week CMS announced that they were applying this concept to diabetes education for Medicare age patients with an A1c of 5.7 to 6.4. They are making the Diabetes Prevention program available to these patients as a covered benefit.

Sounds like a great idea, but they can have it only once in their lifetime, and we all know that concept works so well that once a patient is educated they follow all the guidelines for the rest of their lives.

Oh and if you believe that, I have a bridge between two boroughs of New York I want to sell you cheap!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief







