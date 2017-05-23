Michael Hill Part 9, Feedback and Cost

MiniMed 670G System User Feedback
Michael Hill talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during a Skype interview.
In part 9, the conclusion of this Exclusive Interview, the response of trial participants who used the closed-loop system and managing the costs.
Michael Hill is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management
To view other segments in this video series:
Part 1: 670G Intro
Part 2: How It Works
Part 3: System Accuracy
Part 4: System Safety
Part 5: Emergency Alerts
Part 6: Monitoring Adolescents
Part 7: Educating Consumers
Part 8: Launch Plans
Featuring Steve Freed, R.PH., CDE