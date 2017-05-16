Michael Hill Part 8, Launch Plans

Michael Hill talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during a Skype interview.
In part 8 of this Exclusive Interview, the launch of the Guardian System platform and the Guardian Connect, a standalone system.
Michael Hill is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management.
To view other segments in this video series:
Part 1: 670G Intro
Part 2: How It Works
Part 3: System Accuracy
Part 4: System Safety
Part 5: Emergency Alerts
Part 6: Monitoring Adolescents
Part 7: Educating Consumers