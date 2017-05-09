Michael Hill Part 7, Educating Consumers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Educating consumers about the 670G system:

Michael Hill talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during a Skype interview.

In part 7 of this Exclusive Interview, Michael Hill explains the education required to use the system.

Michael Hill is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management.

To view other segments in this video series:

Part 1: 670G Intro

Part 2: How It Works

Part 3: System Accuracy

Part 4: System Safety

Part 5: Emergency Alerts

Part 6: Monitoring Adolescents