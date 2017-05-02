Michael Hill Part 6, Monitoring Adolescents

Monitoring Adolescents with Diabetes Using the 670G System
Michael Hill talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during a Skype interview.
In part 6 of this Exclusive Interview, understanding how a parent or caregiver can monitor an adolescent who is using the system.
Michael Hill is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management.
To view other segments in this video series:
Part 1: 670G Intro
Part 2: How It Works
Part 3: System Accuracy
Part 4: System Safety
Part 5: Emergency Alerts
Featuring Steve Freed, R.PH., CDE