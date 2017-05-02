Michael Hill Part 6, Monitoring Adolescents

Share Facebook

Monitoring Adolescents with Diabetes Using the 670G System

Michael Hill talks with Diabetes in Control Publisher Steve Freed during a Skype interview.

In part 6 of this Exclusive Interview, understanding how a parent or caregiver can monitor an adolescent who is using the system.

Michael Hill is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management.

