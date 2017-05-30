May 30, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The use of glucose in the body has taken on a lot of new points in the last few years, as we learn more about the effects of organs such as the kidney and the small intestines. Very often we talk about steady state glucose and how for a lot of patients we can’t figure out why our best efforts don’t get the glucose levels we are looking for.

These problems likely have more to do with glucose metabolism instead of glucose control. This week our clinical text from the International Textbook of Diabetes Mellitus delves into the nuances of glucose metabolism, and why a better understanding of the processes and malfunctions will likely improve patient care.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief