May 27, 2017

For those of you who read our Clinical newsletter, the recent Disaster Averted looked at different strengths of insulin and how we have to be aware that if anything can possibly go wrong, it will. We could not have been any more timely with that example as we have just received an advanced copy of the the new ISMP Guidelines for Optimizing Safe Subcutaneous Insulin Use in Adults. If you have patients on insulin, it is worth reading yourself scared.

Dr. Scott Isaacs, MD, FACP, FACE has prepared some short video interviews for quick study, and one of them looks at the difference in treating type one and type two diabetes, and why knowing the different insulins is so important.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief