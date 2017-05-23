May 23, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

There has been a lot of press lately about the high cost of insulin, and even Congress has called the leaders of insulin companies to task for the prices. Some of the companies have linked up with discount programs like Blink to make insulin more affordable, and the companies themselves are offering free or reduced prices with copay assistance cards. These cards have been a blessing for many patients but for some they can cause problems, as seen in this weeks Disaster Averted.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief