May 20, 2017

I am sitting in the airport in Baltimore waiting to head back to Saint Petersburg. I was here to attend the PQA annual meeting. During this meeting, we heard from professional leaders as they discussed the progress that the Pharmacy Quality Assurance organization had made in ensuring better patient care and higher star ratings. While I was waiting on the flight, I caught up with emails and calls. Once this was finished, I realized that I still had over an hour ’til my plane departed.

It was the perfect time to lean back and watch some video interviews that Steve had done with key diabetes leaders at the recent AACE meeting. In this 6-part series, Dr. J.M. Boulton, MD, DSc, FRCP, Professor of Medicine, at the University of Manchester shares his ideas on a wide range of subjects from the state of diabetes today to 2018 and beyond. Be sure to check them out.

*****************************

We can make a difference!

*****************************

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief