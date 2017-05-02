May 2, 2017

Share Facebook

We all make the assumption that insulin resistance comes from eating too much glucose. However, for many patients, this resistance occurs because they release too much insulin. This can be environmentally related or it can be blamed on heredity. Regardless of the cause, this hyperinsulinemia can result in long-lasting effects on the cardiovascular system. This week, in part 2 of our Homerun Slides series we look at how they are related and what pathways the damage follows.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief