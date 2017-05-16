May 16, 2017

Share Facebook

Last week our good friend from Diabetes Investor, David Kliff, provided us with his view on the future of insulin pumps, and all the companies that were trying to enter the market with their own pump. He seems to feel that in the long run the best product to use has the name Medtronic on it. This week our Publisher, Steve Freed, shares another part of his exclusive interview with Michael Hill, Vice President of Global Marketing at Medtronic for Intensive Insulin Management, as he explains the new Guardian systems.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief