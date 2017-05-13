May 13, 2017

Share Facebook

This week, the Giro d’Italia started. This professional bike race stretches from the island of Sicily to the Alps and covers 2,250 miles of pedaling over 21 days. This Sunday, the Amgen Tour of California, America’s premier cycling event, begins and Team Novo Nordisk joins with 16 other professional teams to ride 579 miles over 7 days, finishing with a monster climb up Mt. Baldy.

The kind of endurance and physical conditioning that is required for those races will escape even the most avid non-professional rider. However, this week, we are featuring an article on the value of commuting to work and how pedaling to the job can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, and can even lower the chance of premature death over five years. Our office building just put in 4 free-to-ride bikes, and many cities have bikes to rent or use at no charge. Maybe you could mention this to your patients or even try it yourself.

We can make a difference!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief