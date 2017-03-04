March 4, 2017

Share Facebook

For many of our patients, the desire to exercise is often overwhelmed by the pain associated with the activity. Other patients who are reluctant to exercise in the first place will use any pain as an excuse to stop. Interestingly, much of the pain they complain of could be eliminated by taking better care of their joints. Since joints in parts of the body like the knee and ankle get a lot of stress, they are often the ones that bother patients the most. Old age, overuse, and lack of stretching are just a few of the things that make the pain more intense. This month, Dr. Sheri Colberg takes a look at joint mobility and how controlling glucose, stretching, and specialized activity can decrease pain and keep your patients moving.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief