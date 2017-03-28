March 28, 2017

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

It seems that the do-all, fix-all, be-all for kidney problems is either an ARB or ACE-I. We start patients on these medications at the first sign of elevated glucose levels regardless of their blood pressure levels, as they “protect” the kidneys. This is definitely true, but what do we do once kidney disease develops? This week, to answer that question, we continue our Homerun Slides series with a look at therapeutic approaches besides RAS blockade.

Today is American Diabetes Association Alert Day®, the annual opportunity to sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes risk in America. An estimated 86 million American adults—about one in three—are at risk for type 2 diabetes, but 90% of them don’t know it. You can help raise awareness of the risk by sharing the link to the one-minute Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test (you can also download a printable version to share in your office), or share about Alert Day online using #DiabetesAlertDay.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief