March 25, 2017

Most of the time when we speak about patients who are not diagnosed with diabetes and who develop complications, we are usually referring to vision changes or things like neuropathy. However, it now appears that there are a good number of these undiagnosed who die from ketoacidosis. This week, our intern took a curious look at American Journal of Forensic Medicine and found that almost one third of the the residents of Maryland who died from ketoacidosis did not have any inkling that they had diabetes, and they were younger than researchers anticipated. Check out this week’s DID YOU KNOW to learn more.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief