March 21, 2017

There are a lot of great things we can do for our patients to make their lives healthier and more livable. The problem is they all take time to accomplish and our current healthcare system does not allow prescribers enough time to even try to help. That is why nurses, pharmacists and especially CDEs are so valuable for helping. Motivational interviewing is one way to accomplish this.

This week, we have the final video installment from Blandine Lacroix as she challenges medical professionals to do more for their patients, and our Disaster Averted provides a real life example of how this kind of interaction can work.

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief