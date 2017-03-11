March 11, 2017

Share Facebook

For the first time in many years, the ADA has updated their guidelines on retinopathy. These new guidelines take into account the improvements that have been made in diagnosis and both medical and physical treatments.

Most of our colleagues at other medical news outlets either paraphrased the guidelines or printed the entire thing outright.

We took the time to dig deeper as we had our resident eye expert, Dr. Paul Chous, share his ideas on these new rules of care and what he felt were the important takeaways, and how to put these guidelines into practice.

