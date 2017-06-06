June 6, 2017

Share Facebook

When most of us think of a diabetes disaster, we think of severe hypoglycemia or the loss of a limb or failure of the kidneys; a devastating experience. But more than likely, the worst disaster is the diagnosis of type one diabetes. How do you explain to a child that for the rest of their life they will no longer be like the “other kids?” That they have to stick themselves 5-6 times a day and anything they do could possibly result in a hypoglycemic event? This week, we have a Disaster Averted of a different type; one where the child grows up to flat out beat diabetes to do what he wants to do!

Dave Joffe

Editor-in-chief